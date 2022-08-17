We often hear of the passing of the Greatest Generation, the Americans who fought in lands across an ocean during World War II.
Sixteen million Americans served, and there were only about 130 million people in the United States back then. But today only about a quarter of a million remain among us.
All of the soldiers who fought for freedom should be treasured, but also the civilian witnesses to the horrors of that war.
One such witness was Anne Skorecki Levy, 87, who was awarded an honorary degree last week by Loyola University in New Orleans.
Levy was born in Lodz, Poland, in 1936, so she was just a child when the Germans seized her country in 1939.
Her family was forced into ghettos in Lodz and Warsaw, but they were smuggled out and spent the rest of the war hiding with a family and using papers identifying them as Catholic. Anne’s father built a secret hiding place for her and her sister, in a vegetable bin.
After the war, Levy’s family settled in New Orleans. She married and raised three daughters.
As time passed, she grew bolder about telling her story, including confronting David Duke when he was a state representative in 1989.
“She's an example of how an ordinary person can draw from their life experiences to accomplish extraordinary things," said Lawrence Powell, a Tulane University history professor who wrote a book about Levy’s family. “She first got angry, then found courage.”
It's fashionable to think that something like the Holocaust could never happen in a modern world, where information flows freely and secrets do not last long.
But as the people who witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust pass from the scene, we need to keep their stories alive. Never again.