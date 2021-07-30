The pandemic has had a challenging and devastating impact on various parts of our lives. That includes higher education. So it is especially good to hear that some students are more likely to afford college in Louisiana this year.
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, colleges and universities across the nation lost more than 600,000 students in the spring semester this year compared to the spring 2020 semester. There was a large year-to-year decrease with enrollment falling by 3.5%, from 17.5 million students to 16.9 million students. That’s the largest year-over-year decrease in a decade. A Clearinghouse official said the drop outpaces fall 2020 declines and quite a number of students did not return in the spring.
Some Louisiana institutions hope to see more significant increases this fall.
LSU broke recruitment, enrollment and retention records in fall 2020 when the institution enrolled its largest freshman class of 6,690 with the greatest diversity ever. LSU saw its spring 2020 enrollment of 28,821 jump to 29,987 in spring 2021. The enrollment of 31,761 in fall 2019 jumped to 34,290 in fall 2020. The state’s flagship higher education institution is working to hold onto its enrollment as it navigates shifting COVID-19 and vaccine developments. The nine-institution University of Louisiana System expects relatively flat enrollment this fall. The system enrollment was 90,886 in fall 2020 and 82,152 in spring 2021.
Thanks to some tuition freezes and scholarships at several New Orleans colleges and universities, a number of students and their families will start school this fall with something closer to financial comfort.
Nationally, community colleges were hit the hardest with enrollment declines during the first year of the pandemic. Their enrollment fall was 9.5% year over year with those institutions seeing about 476,000 fewer students compared with the spring semester the previous year. Most of those were associate degree students. Certificate-seeking students left at a rate of 4.8%. Associate degree-seeking students account for most of the enrollment drop at community colleges.
New Orleans' Delgado Community College fall enrollment was 13,262 and they’re working to get back to a pre-pandemic enrollment of 14,140. A tuition freeze at SOWELA, the Lake Charles community college, will help in that storm-battered section of the state, too.
Loyola University and Tulane University plan for enrollment rebounds. This past academic year a 20% increase in enrollment resulted in Loyola having its largest, most diverse first-year class in its history.
Tulane is expecting its "largest, most diverse and academically qualified class ever" of first-year students, a spokesman said. Tulane had about 8,600 undergraduate students among more than 14,400 part and full-time students last year. The school thinks they will exceed the 1,820 first-year students that enrolled for the 2020-21 school year.
Applications for the University of New Orleans, part of the University of Louisiana System, are up 7% and school officials expect to see an enrollment increase from the 8,375 students reported last year.
Among the private colleges in the Crescent City, Dillard University and the University of Holy Cross are holding down costs with tuition freezes. Dillard expects an enrollment uptick from last year’s number of about 1,215 students. Holy Cross expects an enrollment increase over last year's total of 1,140 students.
It is good to see such positive developments for higher education in our state. We look forward to hearing more about how our colleges and universities can balance quality education offerings with affordability.