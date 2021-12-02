Billy Napier contributed plenty in four years to the growing prestige of Ragin’ Cajuns football.
A well-traveled, veteran coach by his late 30s, he was hired from a coordinator position at Arizona State to lead the program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. What he accomplished in short order was remarkable: The team finished 2020 ranked No. 15; it defeated a ranked team at Iowa State; it played in three bowl games and will play in another this year; the Ragin’ Cajuns were 11-1 and ranked No. 20 by AP this week; and, ruling the Sun Belt Conference, will host its championship game Saturday.
But Napier’s more permanent contribution is that he has set the foundation for recording such triumphs not on occasion but for many years. Napier did not come to Lafayette cheaply nor without demands for creating the conditions for success. The established foundation he leaves will make filling the coaching job with another up-and-coming coach much easier than it was in 2017 for Bryan Maggard, UL Lafayette’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics.
Napier had coached on superior staffs at Clemson and Alabama and was well prepared to develop and lead a top-flight program. His leadership and attention to detail were apparent as he successfully navigated the pandemic and led a scandal-free program. Florida’s gain is Louisiana’s loss.
Maggard will likely interview quality candidates who might not have considered this job in 2017. Small wonder, then, that he’s seeking a new coach with qualities similar to Napier’s. Almost everyone is.