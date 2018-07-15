Among the books that summer readers might choose to throw in their beach bags, we’re not sure that “Energy,” Richard Rhodes’ new history of the global energy industry, will make the cut.
The story of petroleum, natural gas and nuclear power, among other sources of energy, doesn’t really sound like a guilty pleasure.
But Rhodes, who won the Pulitzer Prize for a previous book on the making of the atomic bomb, is a lively writer with a flair for the telling anecdote, and for Louisiana readers, his account of the oil and gas industry promises special interest.
The destiny of this state, after all, has been strongly shaped by its identity as a major energy corridor for the United States and, indeed, the world.
That legacy owes much to George H. Bissell, whose resume did not, at first glance, suggest that he would be a major player in creating the oil industry that would eventually define this region.
“On his own since he was twelve,” Rhodes writes of Bissell, “he had taught school, worked his way through Dartmouth College, written for newspapers, and served as superintendent of schools for the city of New Orleans before returning to his native New England in ill health in 1853 and taking up investing.”
Like many an educator, Bissell would find his move to the private sector much more lucrative. Oil seeped freely from a spot near Titusville, Pennsylvania, and it was often used to make medicine. Bissell and his business partners thought the oil could be processed into kerosene at a tidy profit, creating a product that could compete with oils made from coal.
The idea eventually progressed into a plan to drill for oil near Titusville, and the modern petroleum industry was born.
That innovation would, of course, have a profound effect on the future of Louisiana.
For that change, we can point, in no small measure, to the man who once oversaw public schools in New Orleans.
If that doesn’t make for a compelling beach read, we don’t know what does.