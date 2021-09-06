Just a few days ago, many of us were more concerned with adjusting back to working in an office or shop.
Concerns shifted.
Just as the coronavirus had such a profound impact on Labor Day 2020, including the elimination of many jobs particularly in our hard-hit hospitality industries, Louisiana is in another hurricane summer.
The debates across the country are about how to return to work, whether the long commutes and coffee with co-workers face to face were the wave of the past.
At least one healthy discussion was about family life, and whether the old way of working spent too much time on roadways and not enough time in the presence of loved ones.
Our reality is much different on today’s Labor Day, but at the same time, the new focus on storm relief is also somewhat familiar.
Last year saw the record number of named storms, two of them savaging the Lake Charles area, Laura and then Delta within weeks.
And before that, in 2008, Hurricane Gustav arrived and devastated the greater Baton Rouge area in particular. Its landfall was right on Labor Day.
Our summer rituals include chain saws and hammers.
Louisiana is not going to change, being at the mouth of the Mississippi River and a Gulf Coast state that shares — too abundantly, lately — in the tropical risks of the region.
If the nation is still debating how time will be divided between family and the job, the caring of neighbors during a traumatic event like Hurricane Ida will hammer into us again that “family” can be stretched to include the houses down the street and the old folks around the corner.
We hope those definitions never change.