If there is one thing that the global spread of coronavirus should have taught us, it is that isolationism is no longer a practical policy. That is why the intensive steps taken by Great Britain to push booster shots for the omicron variant ought to lead people in the United States and Louisiana to get on the stick, taking boosters and for laggard families getting vaccinations for the first time.
We commend Gov. John Bel Edwards for his continuing push to protect us here.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson — of the Conservative Party, we note, given Republican opposition to Edwards' plans — reported over the weekend that omicron might replace the delta variant in a matter of days. That ought to teach a lesson to those who argue against vaccinations.
Edwards is expected to push ahead with vaccinations for 16- and 17-year-old students by adding coronavirus vaccines to the list of required protections for young people in public schools. That’s the right thing to do and the 13-2 vote of the House health committee of the Legislature should be ignored as head-in-the-sand politics.
Those arguing against the consensus of the medical communities, not just here but internationally, are not serving the interests of the students and their families, nor of public education.