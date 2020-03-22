The aftermath of Joyce Thomas’ awful death may have cast a pall over prison reform enthusiasm in our state. It cannot.
The elderly Ville Platte woman was murdered two weeks ago; a longtime inmate paroled in 2019 stands squarely in the center of an investigation into the death of Thomas, who was deaf and mute. There may have been more unthinkable crimes in the history of Evangeline Parish, where Thomas lived, or in St. Landry Parish, where her body was found, but they would be hard to recollect.
There was no shortage of public outrage over this crime, either. But whatever regret we hold should be aimed at the guilty party, after investigation and trial, and it should drive us to improve our parole laws and practices, not discard them.
Victims and law enforcement officers opposed early release for the accused man, Phillip Dewoody, 53, who had spent the previous quarter-century behind bars prior to his parole. His crimes in the 1980s were violent and heartless; prosecutors in Ruston recounted his criminal actions involved rape and violent robbery and kidnapping, with “ruthless disregard” for his victims. Why was he freed?
In short, he was freed because the law as written in 1990 permitted consideration of his release. His parole had nothing to do with recent reforms. He was older than 45 and served more than 20 years, bench marks for parole consideration. His 2018 motion for a parole board hearing — it was his third; others were denied — said his conduct in prison had been good, that he’d served as a trusted prisoner at Angola, that he wasn’t in lockdown. He had sought and completed self-improvement programs, had job and residence plans that ostensibly met basic parole requirements.
Moreover, the prisoner said he had understood the pain he had caused victims and regretted it. He had changed, he insisted, and would not err again. The accused man still deserves the presumption of innocence and a fair trial. Everybody does.
On the surface, he looked like a viable candidate for a release — then. Parole is a long process, but it’s not an exact science. Hindsight is always more certain than foresight.
But Louisianians must remember, too, that we have parole laws for good reason. Louisiana imprisons some 1,500 people for every 100,000 population, at or near the highest rate in America. We cannot continue to bear the financial and human costs of that.
The easy answer — lock them up, toss the key — failed. The braver, tougher course is to keep improving the system, making Louisiana safer for everyone.