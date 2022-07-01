In a society full of divisions, all of Baton Rouge can come together against the damned mosquitoes.
Except, of course, when we don’t.
As rain picks up, many people will be grateful when they see trucks pumping out the spray, and by and large we think most people are in favor of using some of their tax money to buy a helicopter to spray the vast area of woodlands and wetlands that are prime breeding grounds.
The bad news is that Mosquito Air won’t be flying until sometime next year. A $4.5 million helicopter to be used for larvicide spraying and targeted spraying of adult mosquitoes is on the way.
The chopper is expensive, and that provoked some pushback at the Metro Council. It’s to be paid for by already-levied taxes for the Mosquito and Rodent Control agency. But at least one Metro Council member, Dwight Hudson, aired concerns about the money being used for a purpose that “isn’t near the top” of issues for residents.
Hudson is not pro-mosquito. There’s a longstanding discussion of how the city-parish government is funded, with a number of dedicated taxes that some feel should be reallocated to other uses.
It’s a complex issue, though, as some of the better-funded agencies that have been targets of those discussions are among the most popular, like the highly rated public libraries. City-parish government should be doing so well in other endeavors.
So while Hudson’s comment is legit, we’d say killing Louisiana’s flying mascots of summer is a pretty popular cause right now, too.