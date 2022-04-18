As he is doubtless busy sacking generals who mishandled the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is probably not lonely these days — except when it comes to foreign leaders meeting with the Russian president.
A pariah nation should have a president in isolation.
Despite some criticism from fellow European leaders, the chancellor of Austria had the first face-to-face last week with Putin since the Ukraine invasion. In diplomatic parlance, Karl Nehammer did not mince words: It was “not a friendly visit.”
We are glad that the Western position on Putin's aggression was again made by the chancellor in his meeting. But this kind of visit is hardly likely to make a difference. Austria is a member of the European Union, but a neutral country that cannot provide weapons to Ukraine — although it would be helpful if all EU members agreed on much tougher sanctions on Russian oil and gas.
Still, nations like Austria can provide valuable assistance to the front-line countries taking in refugees. There will be a lot to do and the United States cannot do it all.