As one of the focal points of the globe’s energy economy, Louisiana has a profound interest in the newest moves to counter Russia’s war against Ukraine by shutting off oil sales by the aggressor.
We hope it is enough.
True, there is a large cost to Ukraine and Europe, much greater than our higher gasoline prices at the pump and further economic disruptions.
Higher interest rates are going to slow our state’s economy, even if clearly those are needed to combat inflation during the post-pandemic chaos of supply-chain disruptions and the shooting war in Europe.
The decision by European Union countries to shut off by the end of the year most purchases of Russian oil is a positive step and one that is achieved only with immense difficulty, given the herding of 27 government cats in the right direction, some very grudgingly, as in Hungary and Turkey.
So also is the decision, perhaps later rather than sooner from the Biden administration, to expand Ukraine’s access to military weaponry that can more effectively defend the country against the Donbas offensive by the Russians.
All this is not bad news, even if it is painful in the short term. And President Joe Biden and his team are pushing policy and weaponry in America’s interests but also in those of Europe at large, not to mention the still-suffering people of Ukraine.
How does the situation look for the longer term, months or even a year from now?
We can only hope and pray that the government and people of Russia will give up the war of aggression or be reasonable in their demands at some future peace conference. America was too complacent under President Barack Obama when Russia stole the Crimea in 2014, and future historians will see in those days the forewarning of a worse war.
Biden took to the op-ed page of The New York Times to outline — so clearly that even the Kremlin can understand — a baseline for American actions. No to forcible regime change in Russia, no to any indirect aggression by further eroding Russian military capability — such as it is.
When a president speaks with undiplomatic clarity of what he won’t push for, that sets the stage for complex negotiations about what might be acceptable, first of all to the Ukrainians. So this is a hopeful sign, even as we must continue to press for Ukraine’s military success.
Further, Louisiana’s energy resources and their further development ought to be part of the indirect pressure that America can bring against the aggressor. “One of the many mysteries of this presidency is why Mr. Biden has responded to the Ukraine invasion by pressing for more oil production everywhere but in the domestic U.S.,” The Wall Street Journal editorially criticized.
That’s a good question. As a major exporter of natural gas worldwide, the continued development in Louisiana of LNG facilities and domestic oil and gas production is not only part of today’s pressure on Russia. Soon, we hope, when the shooting is done, Europeans are going to be looking for alternatives to Russian energy, for the long term.
The aggression and cruelty of the Russians in Ukraine has indelibly transformed Europe. From Finland to Poland to Greece — even in Turkey and Hungary — are governments and people going to be interested in doing business with the Kremlin under terms of last year? Not anymore.
Louisiana can and should, with the Biden administration's help, play a part in making sure that Europe’s energy needs can be met by tankers from the Sabine and the Calcasieu.