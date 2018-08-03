Gov. Bobby Jindal did the taxpayers a service when he pushed through a reluctant Legislature and officialdom a new approach to managing care in Medicaid, the state-local program for health care for poor families.
The hiring of private insurers to oversee management of the hundreds of thousands of Medicaid claims every year had merit. Costs of Medicaid — but also private insurance, and Medicare for the elderly — were on the rise. At the national level, the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, was intended to get a grip on fast-increasing medical costs.
How has managed care worked out? Good and bad, we think, but the latter parts have dominated public debate since Jindal left office in January 2016.
A series of critical audits have been issued about the oversight of the private contractors and their interaction with the state. As it should, the Legislative Auditor’s Office has found problems, either of paperwork or of actual mismanagement, in the process.
And as one might expect, the state Department of Health, the companies and other agencies involved feel a bit harassed but have said that they either already have or will work to comply with concerns raised by the auditors.
The latest audit, for example, noted that the health department and the attorney general’s office failed to manage properly a fund that pays for investigations and prosecutions of health care providers accused of bilking Medicaid programs.
Those problems go back years, well before Gov. John Bel Edwards took over from Jindal.
Given that Medicaid costs $12 billion a year — mostly federal funds, but still provided by the taxpayer — the problems so far identified must be corrected. But the most recent audit is small potatoes compared to previous big-picture concerns raised by the auditors.
Previous audits not only showed specific problems with paperwork for services, to the point that the health department can’t verify reliability of payments through the managed-care contractors. In some instances, the audits said, managed-care companies were paid per-person fees to oversee care for people who had moved away from Louisiana or had died.
At the same time, Medicaid is a state-federal program — meaning that the feds oversee it in turn. Louisiana officials have been praised for cracking down on fraud and abuse.
In the specific case of managed care, Jindal’s initiative cannot be said to have failed, but as the then-governor slashed budgets — including that of the health department — is it really a surprise that oversight of the contractors was diminished?
Health care is expensive. We doubt that Medicaid spending is going down in future, but if it does, it won't be enough to save the state from budget problems. Making the system work will require more investment in oversight by the state, and that is a problem that proponents of privatization of services must face on a realistic administrative basis.