When they write the history of Louisiana in the 21st century, there will be a special chapter dedicated to the summer of 2005, when our state was assaulted by two of the 10 most ferocious hurricanes in history.
They will write about the incompetent and indifferent federal response, the thousands stranded with nobody to count on but each other, and the Louisiana-born general who brought in an army, not to conquer, but to rescue.
The story will end happily, because heroic and visionary Louisianians stepped in to revive and rebuild our state, with only reluctant help from Washington.
The coronavirus crisis calls on us to reach back and be the community we were 15 years ago.
The virus reached Louisiana late, but the peril has grown quickly.
Louisiana represents about a percent and a half of the U.S. population but ranks seventh in virus cases. We have more than Texas, with six times our population. Two are dead.
Lambeth House, a well-regarded center for elderly residents, faces a growing threat as a hot spot for the disease.
But the magnitude of the problem is really unknowable because the Trump administration has bungled the rollout of test kits. The U.S. is administering five tests per million people, while South Korea is administering 3,700.
The shortage of tests has led to confusion among patients and even doctors. Only those with substantial, active symptoms are being tested, so others who may have a mild case of coronavirus or just a routine cold are quarantining themselves out of caution. Or maybe just passing on the virus without knowing it.
Many New Orleanians suspect that the virus arrived and spread during Carnival, which wrapped up two weeks before the disease started to appear. But with testing scarce, it will be hard to demonstrate whether that hypothesis is true.
Where the federal government has been timid and confused, our local leaders have been bolder.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday closed schools for a month, making Louisiana one of five states to do so.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin recommended and Edwards agreed to postpone the state’s presidential primary from April 4 to June 20. Georgia also delayed its primary. It was a sensible move and a familiar one: Hurricanes postponed elections in 2005 and 2008.
When the NBA put its season on hold last week, Pelicans star Zion Williamson stepped in to pay the wages of the workers who handle crowd control and serve food at the Smoothie King Center.
Williamson is 19 years old, and said he was following the teachings of his mother.
Closing schools and canceling public events and putting away our sports culture will be painful for our economy and our people.
But Louisianans are accustomed to making sacrifices for Louisiana, and we will do it again this year with determination and charity and good humor.