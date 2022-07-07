First, I would like to applaud Colette Dean for her article in The Advocate’s June 21 edition calling attention to Richard Condrey’s earnest efforts to stop balloon releases.
As the conservation chairman of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, he has a bird’s-eye view of the damage balloon releases have on our environment. I agree that education is key.
But I also realize many people will not change even destructive habits unless a consequence is imposed. I am writing to my state representative and senator asking them to present a bill banning balloon releases in Louisiana. I am encouraging them to follow the lead of Hawaii, which bans balloon releases and imposes harsh fines for infractions. (And a harsh fine is a just penalty as the damage balloons have on our beautiful state is truly criminal.)
The fines collected could be given to our Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to aid in the clean-up required after balloon releases.
I encourage everyone in Louisiana to become more aware of the horrible damage caused by this senseless act, and I implore you to contact your representative to stop it.
CATHERINE ALTAZAN
retired social worker
Port Allen