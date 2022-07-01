It is not rare to find a public body so focused on its internal issues and difficulties that it cannot grasp how politically insane its actions may be.
But in Baton Rouge’s much-storied annals of political cluelessness, the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Area Transit System set new records when it defrocked its director but decided to pay him full salary for not working more than a full year.
This misstep was corrected with eight members of the board voting to fire former director Bill Deville, who has run the bus system since 2016. The action came after commissioners were hit with a club, not only public outrage but members of the Metro Council musing about sacking the board.
The prospect of hanging concentrates the mind wonderfully.
The lawyers told the board that the Deville chapter may be closed but the long-run challenges remain, including making public transit easier to use. The buses need to run on time, a real challenge in a sprawling city with some of the worst traffic snarls of any city in America — right up there with that other LA, Los Angeles.
Lower-wage workers can’t get to work without a car or the bus, and the former is often financially out of reach, especially with the cost of car insurance in Louisiana. We supported the renewal of CATS’ tax millage but noted then that the agency needed to deal with its administrative turmoil.
Post-Deville, what’s the plan?