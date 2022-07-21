“The Russians based their art of war on the weight of material and were clumsy, ruthless and extravagant. There was a striking absence of creative imagination where the fluctuations of the situation demanded quick decisions.”
This is not from the flood of commentary about the Ukraine war of 2022. It was the analysis of Soviet Russia’s foe, Marshal Mannerheim of Finland, after the war of 1940.
Few could have imagined that 80 years later, after Soviet domination of much of eastern Europe among other events, Finland would have been pushed into the arms of the NATO alliance. But even more striking is that Mannerheim’s prediction of how Russia would fight would remain true in a world of precision-guided weapons and electronic targeting on the battlefield.
The savage attacks on shopping malls, train stations and apartment buildings in Ukraine have racked up the lives of innocent victims even as the Russian government denies that it is targeting civilians.
The belief of many analysts today is that Russia is running short of precision weaponry and is resorting to firing almost haphazardly with older missiles and shells. The United States and its allies clearly have a duty to provide the kind of weapons to Ukraine that can even the playing field.
But as with Finland’s century-long distrust of its neighbor, brutality builds up long-term hatreds that are not going to be easily erased. Russia should beware of its extravagance.