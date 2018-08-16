After the 2016 floods ruined thousands of homes and businesses in the Baton Rouge area, residents worked long and hard to restore their lives to the way they were before the waters rose.
But the status quo of 2016 may not be good enough to keep communities safe from future storms. Promised changes to construction and development policies haven’t really happened, which could make south Louisiana towns and cities even more vulnerable to flooding in the future.
That’s one key takeaway from a recent Advocate series marking the second anniversary of the flood, which ravaged Louisiana two years ago this month.
The good news is that many homes and businesses have rebounded, a testament to the resolve of local residents. One factor in speeding the recovery was the willingness of local governments to let the rebuilding occur without a lot of new construction or zoning regulations.
That policy choice acknowledged the urgency of getting displaced residents back in their homes and businesses as soon as possible. But the flood underscored the importance of considering how subsequent development might affect drainage in future storms. It’s a compelling reality that doesn’t seem to be informing the approval of new subdivisions since the storm.
Public works projects such as the Comite River Diversion Canal, which has just gotten full funding, could help the area withstand torrential rains. But smarter development policies have to be part of the answer, too, and progress on that front has been negligible. Developers have lots of political influence, and elected officials seem reluctant to curtail projects that could increase flood risk not only for new homeowners but residents of existing homes nearby.
None of these policy choices operates in a vacuum. Mother Nature cares little for political boundaries, and development and flood control decisions made in one parish can easily affect residents in neighboring ones.
Ultimately, parishes are going to have to work together to craft development policies that make sense across the region. There’s not much precedent for that kind of collaboration, although the emergency response to the 2016 flood inspired a sense of collective resolve that south Louisiana could really use right now in strengthening its resilience against future flooding.
No one is ever going to be completely immune from weather disasters. But there’s still much work to do in mitigating the menace of future floods.
The flood of 2016, still fresh in the memory of many, is a potent reminder of what’s at stake.