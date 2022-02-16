Despite decades of public officials trying to wiggle their way around it, Louisiana’s open meetings law requires that the public be able to observe how the political sausage is made.
Over those many years, one of the lamest dodges has been the “advisory committee” that doesn’t “really” make decisions. And for just as long, a raft of legal judgments and barrels of opinions from the Attorney General’s Office have found this illegal.
But they keep trying. “Advisory committee,” “citizens panel,” so on — and now, “working group” of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Louisiana's top school board will end its closed-door policy for reviewing how public schools are rated and open the meetings to the public — as they should have been open all along.
BESE officials said earlier they had been assured by their attorney that the gatherings could be closed to taxpayers because the five-member workgroup was not a subcommittee.
This is astonishing. Even a cursory legal search by the board and its associated state Department of Education attorneys would not have found the “working group” to be anything other than an advisory body to BESE, and thus clearly within the requirements of the open meetings statutes.
More than that, this is a panel of officials wrestling with one of its most important functions: how to rate public schools’ performance.
The issues have been contentious, with some strains between department officials and BESE board members. And that just shows the foolish, as well as illegal, nature of the “working group” dodge.
Public policy under the law cannot be ginned up and settled in secret. Whoever thought this was a good idea both did not read the law and failed to understand the underlying premise that important decisions must be made with the public watching.