The Orleans Justice Center, as the parish jail is now formally known, has been the scene of troubling incidents for many years, and that hasn't changed with a new sheriff in town.
Since Susan Hutson took office there's been a fatal fight, followed by a suicide a few days later. Earlier this month, there were four separate stabbings resulting in four men being injured. Some of those incidents happened in pod 2E, an area that houses men accused of violent offenses.
At 4:45 p.m. last Friday, Aug. 12, pod 2E inmates barricaded themselves inside the pod after refusing to go into a routine lockdown. According to the Sheriff's Office, it was about 5:06 p.m. when a captain notified Assistant Sheriff Dr. Astrid Birgden about the incident and Birgden started coordinating a de-escalation and negotiation response. Birgden notified the sheriff a couple of hours later.
But Hutson didn't let the public in on what was going on until that Sunday, a lapse that belied her campaign promise of more transparency over conditions at the lock-up.
The inmates claimed, among other things, that the jail staff had been regularly violating their civil rights, and they demanded more books, a new washer and dryer, television and basketball, routine mail delivery and a 14-and-a-half hour stretch of recreation time. They refused food, water and medication the next two days, despite Hutson's offers to provide them.
The sheriff said the inmates were painting a false picture of conditions and pointed to an existing grievance process.
The standoff finally ended Sunday night after the inmates set off the sprinkler system and the tier started to flood, Hutson's office said. With help from the Louisiana Department of Corrections, jail officers went in, six inmates were taken elsewhere and the situation ended.
During a New Orleans City Council criminal justice committee meeting, Hutson defended her decision to let the men conduct a “peaceful” protest for days. She blamed staffing shortages and building design as important contributors to the uprising, and easily-broken sliding pod doors.
“We couldn’t even use that pod once we did secure it,” she told the council committee. “That’s what we inherited.”
But her handling of the incident went over badly with the federal magistrate overseeing the office's ongoing civil rights consent decree. During a hearing, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Michael North blasted Hutson for failing to notify his court about the incidents and for holding important meetings without notifying him. Referencing the series of violent incidents, the judge made his disgust obvious. "Not one phone call to the court from the sheriff,” he said. “Crickets.”
Hutson was not at the hearing, which also angered North. “What we need is a course correction, and we needed it yesterday,” he said.
Hutson inherited staffing and building design from the man she defeated, longtime Sheriff Marlin Gusman, but the decisions she's made on the job, including over the weekend standoff, are hers alone. Hutson and her team know, or should know, which pods have a history of incidents and violence, and should have a crisis plan and a communication plan to deal with these matters.
Hutson took too long to explain to the public what was going on. She told us there was nothing out of the norm with the Aug. 12 incident, that it was handled like other incidents. We're not reassured.
With a public concerned about crime and safety and worried enough about conditions at the jail to elect a self-described change agent, Hutson needs to do better. We hope she puts a plan in place for future incidents, and that the plan includes effective and timely communication.