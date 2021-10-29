Three weeks short of two years since his election, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory finds himself with a fifth police chief — permanent or interim — reporting to him.
That number is enough to field a rec league basketball team but too many — alarmingly so — to ensure there’s stability within the Police Department.
Sungil Han, visiting assistant professor in criminal justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, studies the relationship between police and their communities. He said strong community ties contribute significantly to a department’s success, and frequent disruption can damage that trust.
Frequent disruption has become the norm at the Police Department, where it is heads, not the good times, that have been rolling. First, it was Chief Toby Aguillard, who departed after Guillory was elected Nov. 16, 2019, but before Guillory was sworn in.
The latest head to tumble, at least for now, was that of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was put on ice as the interim chief following an accusation of sexual harassment. That came two weeks after Griffin had replaced former Chief Tom Glover, who was dismissed for reasons not disclosed.
Glover’s dismissal should concern Lafayette people because he was the mayor-president’s hand-picked man. It took a year to put him in place and less than that to send him packing. That his interim replacement is gone within two weeks ought to have citizens buzzing in this city: What is going on?
If Guillory was disappointed by Glover’s performance, that’s on the mayor-president. He was responsible for the selection and had a boatload of time to make it. If Glover’s performance was below par, there should be a paper trail to reflect that. The former chief says his job performance was not reviewed.
This week, Maj. Monte Potier was put in charge of the city’s police force and the 281 people employed there, and we salute him for his courage in accepting the position, which will last until the accusation against Griffin is resolved — maybe. For his trouble, he’s been given a desk where a sword swings over the chair.
There’s no explanation for Glover’s departure. No timeline on Griffin’s case. There may be waning confidence, as well, in an administration that won’t — or worse, can’t — explain itself on what’s happening with this most critical public safety position.