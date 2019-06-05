In 2001, two innovative charter schools in Houston and New York City had achieved fame for breaking with the mediocre track records of traditional schools in poor neighborhoods. The KIPP schools were new then, and the discipline and high academic goals of the Knowledge Is Power Program, begun by two alums of Teach for America, were national models.

Baton Rouge turned them down flat.

The local School Board was then the path for charters, a contract to operate a public school independently of the old bureaucracy. The 2001 board was so hostile that KIPP organizers went elsewhere.

Among other places, in the dramatic revolution in public education after the arrival of Hurricane Katrina, KIPP schools went to New Orleans.

KIPP and CSAL charter schools approved for Baton Rouge, despite potentially high cost After years of working exclusively in New Orleans, KIPP, the prominent charter school network, was approved Monday to expand upriver to start…

The experience of Baton Rouge politics is not likely to be re-created in quite the same way, given wider acceptance of alternative models, but there is a continuing debate over the benefits of charter schools.

As public schools, do they serve all students, or cherry-pick those easier to teach? Above all, are charter schools doing a good job on academics?

We think the evidence suggests these fears are misplaced and that charters have generally done a good job.

New Orleans is a remarkable model because of the dramatic difference in the landscape post-Katrina, but its all-charters “portfolio” model of a system might not be duplicated easily elsewhere.

In Baton Rouge, which will get its first KIPP school in the 2020-21 school year, charters have not completely displaced the traditional system — or rather systems, as there are suburban school boards overseeing campuses in Central, Zachary and elsewhere.

There are currently 29 charter schools in Baton Rouge that educate about 10,000 children, about a third of them chartered by the parish system that once rejected KIPP. Independent public schools are a vital part of the landscape but not the only alternative for parents.

New Orleans’ post-Katrina situation was truly unique, and given the disaster that prompted it, we hope such circumstances are not precisely replicated that way anywhere.

Nevertheless, in a recent upbeat report on the successes of the Orleans portfolio approach, Patrick Dobard, head of New Schools for New Orleans, talked about some of the ways that the system is continuing to innovate. Among them are ideas hardly confined to charters, such as the New Orleans love affair with school marching bands, and the role of music and the arts to accentuate academic success.

Educators in both charters and traditional schools have challenges that are difficult to overcome, particularly in a state where so many poorer families do not have the educational advantages that help their children perform well in schools.

Whatever the struggles to change school governance models, the underlying social factors — in New Orleans, as elsewhere in Louisiana — require a larger community commitment to public education. Governance only gets us so far.