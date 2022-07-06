Is nothing sacred? Not really, when gunfire can erupt at schools, churches and synagogues, and even parades celebrating Independence Day.
The assault that left at least six dead and 30 wounded in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was a desecration of America’s holiday. That the apparent assailant was yet another obviously troubled young man merely rewrites a familiar script from previous attacks.
Death by gunfire is, tragically, something of an American tradition too. No other civilized nation allows private citizens to own large-capacity magazines and the kind of high-powered rifles that can deal mayhem from a nearby rooftop, as in Highland Park, or from a hotel room in Las Vegas, where concertgoers were savaged.
Settling disputes on the street with handguns is also commonplace in American life, but very rare among our international peers.
The latest mass shooting comes as if to mock the senators and representatives who passed a watered-down bill aimed at curbing gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas.
What is this country really good at? Well, urban hospitals — and even those in more rural settings — are learning to patch up gunshot wounds.
And in Illinois, hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers caught the suspected gunman within a day. That’s what America is good at as well, but it is too late for those dead too soon.
What do you say after this Independence Day, Congress of the United States?