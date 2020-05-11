The discussion of the potential new leadership at LSU, the state’s flagship university, occupied much time since President F. King Alexander departed for Oregon State.
Should there still be a single president — as there has been since 2012 — or should there be a separate chancellor to run the main campus in Baton Rouge? An outside team, in the tradition of consultants everywhere, reported anew that there are pros and cons for each arrangement.
Like the consultants, we’re not sure there is a perfect answer to the question, but the reality is that too much is on hold to make a decision, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re obviously in this extraordinary time and I want to be sure everyone is comfortable with the information we received before we take our next steps,” said LSU board chairwoman Mary Werner.
She is of course right. The board will have to decide eventually. But the challenges facing higher education in general, and also LSU, are going to make the formerly hotly debated topic of leadership only one of many pressing matters for the board and for whomever is Alexander’s successor.