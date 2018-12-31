Louisiana’s libraries inspired headlines in 2018, though not always for the usual reasons. Libraries in New Orleans and Lafayette hosted drag queen story hours, which caused particular controversy in Lafayette and the resignation of a library board member.
In Baton Rouge, a structural problem with a new downtown library under construction delayed the branch’s opening and prompted some finger-pointing about who’s to blame.
The attention that libraries in Louisiana drew in 2018 wasn’t all pleasant, but it pointed to a larger reality. Even in an age of online information, many residents of south Louisiana regard their libraries as important institutions — places that are worth debating about.
Meanwhile, in what some might find a surprising development in our Twitterpated age, a book about libraries — yes, libraries — has become a national best-seller.
In “The Library Book,” Susan Orlean, a New Yorker magazine writer, chronicles the largest library fire in American history, a 1986 blaze that devastated the Los Angeles Public Library, damaging or destroying more than 1 million books. Orlean mulls through evidence to speculate on why and how the fire happened, but her book becomes a larger exploration of the role that libraries continue to play in the life of the country.
“Libraries are old-fashioned, but they are growing more popular with people under 30,” she tells readers. “This younger generation uses libraries in greater numbers than older Americans do, and even though they grew up in a streaming, digital world, almost two-thirds of them believe that there is important material in libraries that is not available on the internet.”
In a time when reading is widely assumed to be a fading pastime, Orlean also offers this encouraging fact: “Public libraries in the United States outnumber McDonald’s; they outnumber retail bookstores two to one. In many towns, the library is the only place you can browse physical books.”
For Orlean, the continuing appeal of libraries is obvious. “The library is a listening post,” she writes. “You don’t need to take a book off a shelf to know there is a voice inside that is waiting to speak to you, and behind that was someone who truly believed that if he or she spoke, someone would listen. It was that affirmation that always amazed me.”
That kind of experience is readily available in libraries across Louisiana. In 2019, and even further into the future, we suspect — and hope — that they will continue to attract a new generation of readers.