We often casually thank people by saying “you’re a lifesaver,” but rarely do we mean it literally, and perhaps even more rarely do we apply the phrase to a politician.
But a relatively small event at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by a Baton Rouge Metro Council member and health care institutions, is one more step toward getting the pandemic past us.
We can’t forget that we still have one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, and for that matter the developed world.
The vaccine event at the Leo Butler Community Center is by the Louisiana Department of Health and Southeast Community Health Systems, with the blessing and organizational help of Carolyn Coleman, member of the city’s Metro Council.
It is one of hundreds, probably, over the past year or so. But with vaccinations still so important, $100 gift cards for new vaccine recipients, and booster doses free for those otherwise vaccinated, this is part of the solution to our big coronavirus problem.
Across Louisiana, from pharmacies to clinics to hospitals, medical professionals are ready to help. The vaccines are free of charge to recipients and the gift card is a nice addition, but above all, we continue to need more shots in arms.
There has been much discussion in the international arena over whether this pandemic is “over,” or if we're in another stage of living with the virus.
That does not matter. In Louisiana, tons of people are still vulnerable to deadly or crippling disease, and vaccinations are the way to avoid it.
They’re a lifesaver.