I was so delighted to learn Mayor LaToya Cantrell is hard at work, traveling not once but twice to Europe this past month.
Heaven knows she must have been hoping to recruit people to help improve our beleaguered city, namely police officers, road construction workers and trash/waste haulers. Because honestly, that is the only reason the mayor should be leaving her city in its current state of crisis.
What the heck? Why are we citizens not outraged by this mayor’s priorities?
Next time we need to send a representative to a sister city, I’ll be happy to volunteer, and the mayor can stay home and do the job for which she was elected.
SHELLEY KURTZ
retired event planner
New Orleans