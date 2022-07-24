The recent letter to the editor, “Is ending healthy pregnancies ‘full spectrum of care?’” by Dr. Thomas Ryan, demands a response.
As a medical student before Roe, I saw two sisters tragically die from botched abortions performed by the same person. Thankfully, we now have programs that teach physicians how to safely perform termination of pregnancy.
In Ryan’s opinion, the difficulties of caring for women with miscarriages and nonviable pregnancies are “unfounded and without merit” as well as “speculative and unconvincing.” However, we are witnessing, already, the very real consequences of these anti-abortion laws.
Just last week, Dr. Valerie Williams was unable to offer a safe procedure to a patient resulting in a prolonged induction, increased blood loss, and deeper emotional trauma for her patient. This was documented in The Times-Picayune on July 19. The delivery of a second-trimester infant is in fact “gruesome,” but watching a patient die from the wrong procedure is more gruesome.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the maternal mortality rate in our state by far exceeds the national average, ranking 47th out of 48 assessed states. This embarrassingly high mortality rate disproportionately affects Black women. Four Black mothers die for every White mother. Ryan is correct in that 35 women died of maternal causes in 2020. But one is too many. And we know these laws will not eliminate abortions, only safe abortions.
As physicians, we must make hard decisions. Every patient is unique and every situation is nuanced. The current guidelines were made by politicians with no medical education, causing much confusion. Medical decisions should be left up to the patient and their doctor.
Let us practice medicine in the safest possible way without fear of retaliation by misinformed and cruel laws.
RALPH CHESSON, M.D.
OB-GYN
New Orleans