Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks during a press conference before the ribbon cutting of Sacred Heart at St. Bernard in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Located on the site of the former Sacred Heart Church, the redevelopment creates six rental units and a community room inside the church, as well as 53 one- and two-bedroom units located in a new four story building next door. The property was co-developed by Providence Community Housing and Columbia Residential.