In explaining House Bill 729, state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, points out that “The spirit of this bill is we’re all presumed innocent.”
It would be hard to argue with that, and Duplessis did a masterful job crafting a piece of legislation that passed the House 75-21 this month — a rare bipartisan accomplishment. It is headed for the state Senate.
Duplessis’ legislation would ban the release of mugshots of people who have been arrested but not yet convicted of a crime. There would be some narrow exceptions, if the person is a fugitive or an “imminent threat,” or if the release is ordered by a judge. Currently, photographs of defendants booked with state and municipal offenses are public records.
The bill, which is opposed by the Louisiana Press Association, addresses a legitimate problem but at the same time senators should be wary of any measure that crimps access to public records.
Media companies have become more circumspect in their use of booking mugs, and our practice at The Times-Picayune and The Advocate has been to limit publishing mugshots to unusual or remarkable cases.
But there are reasons that mugshots can be of public interest and should remain as public records.
Elected officials who are arrested should not have their booking mugs shielded from view. Moreover, if police arrest a carjacker or rapist, the victims of unsolved carjackings or rapes might expect to see a picture of the suspect.
Law enforcement associations have not opposed the Duplessis legislation, but Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, said he is worried it “shields the public from information that might impact public safety.”
Standards for publicizing mugshots are evolving. So the problem may solve itself without carving a new exception to public records laws.