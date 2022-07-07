Louisiana calls itself an “oil state,” but vast fortunes have been made with natural gas. It is not only a huge new export market but a boon to the environment over decades, cheaper than coal and much less carbon-intensive.
Times are a’changin’ for the Natural Gas State.
Louisiana’s economy shrank dramatically in large part because of a steep price increase — basically a tripling over a year — economist Gary Wagner of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said. Only five other states reported contracting more than Louisiana in the first quarter, he said.
And that's not just because we're seeing higher electric costs, as natural gas used for power generation is factored into light bills. Louisiana’s petrochemical manufacturers are the bedrock of the state’s economy, and cheap natural gas for the plants along the Mississippi and Calcasieu rivers was a giant benefit. Now, those costs are skyrocketing more than the fuel adjustment on household power bills.
Oil is also affected in the state, with significant jobs lost as refineries closed in Belle Chasse and Convent. Refiners have a larger profit margin on gasoline than before, but higher pump prices have staggered many household budgets.
All this, we believe, should add up to a reality check for President Joe Biden and administration officials who have been either reluctant to embrace more production of fossil fuels, or outright opposed.
Louisiana’s economy is often counter-cyclical, in that the national economy can be doing poorly while energy production props up jobs here. But with inflation at rates not seen in decades and disruptions in our increasingly global economy caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, we would not want to bet against Wagner’s conclusion about Louisiana: “a 50-50 chance we're in a recession.”