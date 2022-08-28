There is a large and thoroughly researched list of disorders that can be addressed by medical and mental health professionals, and we don’t know if anxiety and depression on or about Aug. 29 every year is included.
Yet that's been a part of our lives in many ways since 2005.
Part of the trauma stems from the original event's unexpectedness: Hurricane Katrina was thought to be a little weaker nearing landfall, and then it jogged a bit to the right. Word was that we’d dodged a bullet, even if we knew that it would be harder on our neighbors in Mississippi.
How wrong we were, although the wall of storm surge that bulldozered coastal Mississippi was certainly bad enough. With the collapse of the levee system protecting greater New Orleans and all that came after, both immediately and long-term, our trauma became that of a generation.
And it is not just about us in Louisiana. America had to take stock of itself, and what it saw was not pretty, as a unique and beautiful place went under. The terrible clarity of floodwater showed the things we didn’t, and don’t, want to admit about life in this country.
Its unfairness to the poor became more obvious. Its defective levees symbolized our unwillingness to act collectively to protect the future of all of us.
America wondered about itself. If that’s not traumatic in a person’s life, it ought to be in a nation’s.
Beyond the physical toll has been the emotional impact on a generation of young people.
A graduate of Dillard University, Edward Buckles, has used his experiences as a child fleeing Katrina to illuminate the long COVID of the storm. His documentary, “Katrina Babies,” is a powerful testament this year to the impact of what happened 17 years ago.
What if, is one theme. What if the problems of his cousin in life came from the terror of fleeing up to the closed attic?
With due respect to his great work, our Katrina memories around here are just as personal, and show up every time we read a report on 17-year-olds breaking out of juvie and carjacking a victim.
They are not OK. We are not OK.
If you put our Katrina anxiety on the list of national traumas, and assessments like Buckles’ are a therapy we need, what about what are thought to be the lesser storms?
Within days of the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, an even stronger storm struck in the Lake Charles area in Hurricane Laura in 2020.
Then last Aug. 29 came Ida, which cycled into almost tornadic impact almost overnight in the Gulf of Mexico. It was only a tropical depression a few days before, yet it devastated the river parishes and put New Orleans into darkness from power failures. Ida tracked up through the United States to cause flooding on the east coast, too, not just in Houma and LaPlace.
If those of us living through Katrina and its aftermath today are certainly affected by memory, what do the new storm anniversaries tell us? For one thing, the people huddled under 145-per-hour winds in southwestern Louisiana have a separate but similar trauma: national neglect of the damage and losses there, with federal aid still only trickling in. Two damn years later.
Is that an example of American fairness and the values we pretend to hold dear? Are the young going to be warped on that loom, out of the common fabric of the hurricane coast thousands of individual traumas that must be lived again?