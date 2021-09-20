At LSU, it was get with the program or get out.
Only a few did not get the message: A spokesman said that 78 students did not meet the deadline for getting vaccinations, or alternative tests, against the spread of COVID-19.
The students are being unenrolled, and we say that's a healthy sign in more ways than one. First of all, the bulk of the student body will have some protection against a deadly disease. And it shows the university is taking this seriously.
The loss of enrollment is not as great as expected: In August, LSU President William F. Tate IV said students would have to show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.
At that time, more than a thousand students were clearly not vaccinated. That's a big hit even at the university's main campus in Baton Rouge. “The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III wrote on Twitter, “but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being un-enrolled from the university.”
Some of the students took steps to come into compliance and ultimately only 27 were expelled.
And while some folks leaked through the required checks at Tiger Stadium for the rituals of fall football, that's another way the campus is acting against COVID-19's ravages.
Tate was among business leaders briefing President Joe Biden about the steps taken to get shots in arms, the main defense against COVID-19.
A lot of other educational institutions, public and private, and businesses across the state continue to be challenged by the difficulties of getting more people vaccinated — the safe and reliable way to avoid hospitalization or death from the coronavirus.
Across Louisiana, low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant have been blamed for a fourth surge of COVID-19 that has stressed hospitals around the state. The surge has abated, but not nearly enough: Hospitalizations continue to drop from last month's peak of more than 3,000. COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 1,431 in Thursday’s figures. Louisiana Department of Health statistics show declines in almost every region of the state. But the number of intensive-care beds is not unlimited and the stress of the fourth surge on heroic medical professionals definitely is a problem for hospitals across Louisiana.
Despite all the efforts, only about 44% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Thursday's figures, which show that barely half of the population has had one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Disruptions from hurricanes Ida and Nicholas are sure to hurt efforts to get more people vaccinated, and separating folks to avoid infection hampered the response to the storms.
More than 13,000 people have died in our state from this now-preventable disease. And all of us are inconvenienced by mask-wearing, an order that Gov. John Bel Edwards was compelled to make because of the sharp rise in cases among the unvaccinated.
But the real problem is that hospital beds for the injured or critically sick are taken up with virus patients who failed to do what would protect them and others.