Sometimes when public figures address one another as "my good friend," when they rarely agree if at all, it sounds like at best a pleasantry and at worst a political hypocrisy.
When it comes from an arch-conservative, hailing a much more liberal state senator from New Orleans, it is still a striking statement not easily dismissed. But on the issue of requiring unanimous jury verdicts in felony trials, there's a broad consensus across party lines and ideological lines.
The conservative, the Rev. Gene Mills, head of the Louisiana Family Forum, said he did not expect passage of the original bill to change Louisiana's 10-2 jury verdict rule, which is rooted in post-Civil War racist politics. But when state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, got some traction with the measure, it was a pleasant surprise.
Mills praised Morrell and Ed Tarpley, a former prosecutor and Republican, for leading a bipartisan charge to change the jury law for felony trials. Tarpley is the 2018 recipient of the Family Forum's Kevin Kane Justice Award, named for the late founder of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy and organizer of legislative reforms in the criminal justice system.
Since 1880, Louisiana has allowed felony juries to convict without a unanimous vote. Ours is the only state in the nation, save Oregon, where a jury decision in a felony case does not require a unanimous verdict. Critics say its roots in the Jim Crow era of white supremacy are an embarrassment to the state.
Tarpley says that 10-2 rule undermines the sanctity of jury decisions, a cornerstone of liberty dating back to Magna Carta.
In Louisiana's case, the people will decide on Nov. 6 the fate of the constitutional amendment proposed by Morrell. That Mills is on the same side demonstrates that there are considerable reasons for optimism about passage of the amendment.
It gained support through the advocacy of Tarpley and other Republicans, including state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, and in particular with the chairman of the House Criminal Justice Committee, state Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany. They were joined by more liberal groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, among others.
The eloquence of the members like Claitor and Mack moved the legislators and audiences at the State Capitol and made an unlikely cause into a winner, but the ultimate decision rests at the ballot box.
Mills said his organization would work to educate voters about the amendment with its election-year voter guides.
That is a significant grassroots political asset for the "yes" side in its preparations for Nov. 6.