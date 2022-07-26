A recent Advocate article reported that plans are resuming to rebuild the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, closed since the 2016 flood.
Like many others, I am concerned about our state’s incarceration rate. While I’m not fully a prison abolitionist, I do support decarceration, and I want to point out that the state still has an opportunity to take a different path right now.
We have to try to imagine other solutions to the problems of violence, mental health and poverty, focused on both prevention and restorative justice. Experts in child development, social work, criminal justice, law and other fields have studied prison alternatives for decades, and I hope state officials will start a conversation with them, and pause and reconsider the costly plan to rebuild the LCIW.
I hope that before breaking ground on construction, those of us opposed to mass incarceration can help start this conversation and try to persuade state leaders to change course.
CLANCY RATLIFF
professor
Lafayette