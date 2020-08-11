We like the phrase Scott Woodward used when one of LSU’s winningest coaches retired: “pure force of her will.”
That was D-D Breaux, who leaves after a 43-year career with LSU gymnastics. Her teams finished in the Top 10 nationally no less than 31 times; LSU gymnasts have combined to win 15 individual national titles and 44 titles in the Southeastern Conference.
She has been a remarkable galvanizing force for gymnastics at LSU, boosting attendance and making meets a popular date on the sports calendar — unlike so many other schools.
The team’s spacious modern training center opened in 2016 and is widely regarded as one of the world's best gymnastics facilities.
Breaux was named National Coach of the Year in 2014 and again in 2017, when she also was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
As her latest athletic director, Woodward, said in her praise, she had a tremendous and multigenerational impact on student-athletes. If leadership like this is an example for students, her athletes are well-prepared for success.
We can only praise the force of will that made gymnastics such an important part of the sports scene in Louisiana.