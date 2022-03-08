The news is filled with stories about gasoline prices in the United States. It’s important politically, as well as in the pocketbooks of American consumers, not least in Louisiana, where families are often poorer than the average.
Obviously, the discussion cannot be opened without first noting that our sacrifices are as nothing to those of the people of Ukraine. The Western commitment to all aid short of directly joining the war requires boycotts of Russian oil and gas, among other vital steps.
President Joe Biden ordered an end to imports of Russian oil, part of the effort against the evil aggression in Europe. That matters, although sanctions are an imperfect response to the rain of shells and missiles on Ukrainian cities and towns.
On the U.S. home front, though, the rise in gasoline prices is a problem. For one thing, it erases wage gains from a growing economy, which is a serious political issue at home. And "at home" means around kitchen tables.
Economic growth has been fueled — some argued overfueled — by the major federal aid not only to families but to states and localities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The aftereffects of those policies, during both the Donald Trump and Biden administrations, will be debated at the State Capitol when the Legislature decides how to spend some of Louisiana’s windfall. State government is seeing a rise in its general tax collections because of economic growth, but also has more one-time money from federal aid to spend in the coming fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
“The music will not stop immediately,” state economist Manfred Dix wryly told lawmakers on Monday.
But at the gas pump, there’s a big stop sign.
The price of gas is the Dow Jones Industrial Average of politics. And if history shows fluctuations are often temporary, they also may lead administrations of both political parties into error.
Biden, like presidents going back to George W. Bush after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, has urged investigations of profiteering by oil companies. It's a deflection from the realities, that surging demand and sudden and sharp limits on supply will spike prices. For the long term, Biden's critics are correct that we need a commitment to oil and gas drilling in this country, so that not only our economy but those of our allies won't be caught short in this kind of crisis.
The good news is that both consumers and American businesses understand what is ultimately at stake here.
Polling analyst Ron Faucheux cited a nationwide poll from Quinnipiac University that showed three-to-one support for banning Russian oil even if it leads to higher gas prices.
The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association’s Mike Moncla also spoke up for the Russian oil ban. “Fighting against Russian aggression shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he said. “This is something that we can all come together on.”
We agree.