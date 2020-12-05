All elections are important, but some are bound to attract more interest than others. Case in point was the Nov. 3 election for president and a bunch of other offices, which drew more than 70% of Louisiana’s voters to the polls — or in the case of a somewhat expanded allowance for absentee voting, to their mailboxes.
Then there are the elections at the other end of the spectrum, which can include runoffs for contests unresolved at the primary level, special elections, and often, by design, tax propositions.
Saturday’s ballot in Orleans Parish includes three tax questions, which together form a proposal to extend expiring millages while also shifting some of the money they generate away from libraries and toward early childhood education, infrastructure, maintenance, housing and economic development.
There’s a long history of political leaders scheduling tax propositions on lesser election dates, when the turnout is generally much lower than for marquee contests. That’s because there’s also a history of successful passage.
One theory of why this is the case is that with lower-turnout elections, politicians can target their expected supporters without having to worry about selling their goals to a larger, possibly more skeptical, electorate.
That’s the strategic case for the practice. It’s harder to find a good argument based on democracy, which would hold that the more people who vote in any election, the greater chance that the results reflect the will of the community at large.
That’s why elections like these are every bit as significant as last month’s dramatic showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And it’s why taking a few minutes on a busy December Saturday go to the polls is well worth everyone’s time.