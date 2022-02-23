A recent rash of carjackings has New Orleans on edge. And then there’s this: Many victims have had to fork over several hundred dollars to retrieve their recovered vehicles from private tow lots.
City Council President Helena Moreno called the situation “pretty unfair,” which seems like a mild way of describing a practice that victimizes innocent citizens twice over.
Law enforcement leaders are still wrestling with how to stem the frightening trend, but at least victims are about to get a bit of a break. Earlier this month, the council voted unanimously to waive towing fees for people who’ve been victims of carjackings or a list of other vehicle-related crimes, in line with a state law that’s already on the books. That’s a good start.
There’s still the matter of making whole people who’ve already paid up to get their own cars back.
The numbers here put the problem in stark perspective; Moreno’s office says that 1,640 stolen vehicles have been towed to private lots in the last three years. So reimbursement won’t come cheap.
The council was set to allot $150,000 to refund towing fees to those who’ve already paid. But once Moreno got the numbers, she realized the true cost will be more like $500,000. Legislation to get the money flowing is in the works.
Taking care of this small piece of business is the bare minimum the city should offer people who’ve been traumatized by violent crime — at least until leaders figure out how to tackle the far more daunting challenge of stopping the carjackings in the first place.