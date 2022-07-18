Picture this: A married couple, in their mid-30s. The year is 2020. They have a boy and a girl, ages 5 and 7.
They moved to Louisiana from Ohio so he could take a job working offshore. She works as a part-time dental assistant. He was raised Catholic. She’s a practicing Jew.
They make enough to own a home and live a decent life. Only one thing is missing: They really want a third child. But they have been trying for five years, with no luck.
Then, a miracle occurs. She is pregnant! The couple is overwhelmed with joy.
They tell their children the wonderful news. They begin making preparations to bring a new life into the world. Their dream of a three-child family is coming true.
Fast forward, two months. She goes in for a routine checkup. The news is not good. Her pregnancy has hit a serious complication. If it goes full term, she has a 1 in 20 chance of dying. The couple is distraught. This will probably be the last chance they get to make another baby. But if she dies, their two young children will lose their mother, and without her income the family will fall into poverty.
She consults her husband. She consults her mother. She consults her rabbi. It is the most important decision she will ever make in her life and it weighs on her like a mountain.
Finally, after two weeks of intense soul searching, thought, and prayer, she makes her decision. She decides to …... well, actually, it’s none of your business what she decides.
In the story, the year is 2020, remember? Women still had privacy rights back then. Today, the state of Louisiana would make that decision for her.
DOMINIC MARCELLO
scientist
Baton Rouge