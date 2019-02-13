Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan’s recent mention of the late Louisiana lawmaker Hale Boggs was an occasion to remember a man who did a great deal for the state and the nation at large. Noonan recalled Boggs in telling a story about the value of presidential collaboration with Congress during a crisis, a lesson that’s especially important to keep in mind in these fractured political times.
Boggs, a longtime congressman from New Orleans, was House Majority Leader when he was presumed dead after a plane in which he was flying disappeared over Alaska in 1972. His widow Lindy was elected to fill his seat and served with distinction until her retirement from Congress after the 1990 election. She later served as ambassador to the Vatican. Lindy Boggs died in 2013.
There are many stories about Hale Boggs, but Noonan’s anecdote concerned the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, when Boggs, a Democrat, was House Majority Whip. The crisis erupted when the United States discovered Russian nuclear missiles in Cuba and demanded their removal, leading to a tense, potentially catastrophic standoff between the superpowers.
President John F. Kennedy convened his top advisers, soon seeking congressional input, too. Boggs, Noonan told readers, “was famously summoned by a note in a bottle dropped from a military helicopter as he fished in the Gulf of Mexico.”
The story is an interesting reminder of life in the days before cellphones made everyone instantly available when they are needed. Today, the technology for leaders to communicate with each other is infinitely better, and yet the actual practice of collaboration among Washington officials seems much worse. It’s obviously not the means of communications that’s the trouble, but something more fundamental. Put simply, we’re losing the ideal of working together toward the common good.
That was essentially the point of Noonan’s column, which asked how President Donald Trump might handle a foreign policy crisis as bad as — or even worse than — what landed on Kennedy’s desk in 1962.
Noonan, once a speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, is often sympathetic to Trump, but she worries that his go-it-alone style won’t serve him well if he needs to marshal official Washington to answer an immediate threat to the nation. “It would be good to know people in the administration are regularly thinking about all this,” Noonan wrote.
Of course, she’s right. And Hale Boggs, were he still around, would surely agree.