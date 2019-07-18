The arrest of a suspect in the killing of Sadie Roberts-Joseph may be a large step forward in a criminal case, but it’s an event that the victim would be saddened about, more than angry.

Roberts-Joseph was a saintly presence in the greater Baton Rouge area whose lifelong commitment to justice and progress was uplifting. Roberts-Joseph, 75, was found dead in the trunk of her car Friday.

Founder of Baton Rouge’s African American history museum, she was one of those people who had a remarkable presence about her. “She leaves behind a strong legacy of character and faith,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said, speaking for thousands. “Hate tried to silence Mrs. Sadie, but her voice will continue to ring strong for peace and love through the countless people she touched.”

That is a goal that she would have approved.

