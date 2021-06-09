Nick Saban makes 70 in October, so LSU fans might have hoped he would get tired of all that winning and hang it up.
So it was disheartening to see the coach of the century — coach of the millennium really — sign a fat new contract extension to stay in Tuscaloosa through the 2028 season.
He’ll be 77 when it expires.
Saban said in a statement that he and his wife Terry “are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career. Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep."
Saban has won six national championships at Alabama since 2007, including the title he picked up in January.
Tiger fans can’t stop wondering how things might have sorted out differently if Saban had not gotten the itch to coach in the NFL in 2004.
Or if Alabama had hired Rich Rodriguez of West Virginia in 2006. He turned down their offer.
Saban isn’t going anywhere, and under his new deal, every year he has about 9 million reasons to keep working.
But there is one aspect of Saban’s career that worked out well for Louisiana football fans. In 2006, when Saban and the Dolphins were looking for a quarterback, they couldn’t pull the trigger on Drew Brees. The Dolphins signed Daunte Culpepper instead, and we all know the rest of the story.