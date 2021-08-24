When you flew as many combat missions as Paul Hilliard, you are always aware of those who did not come back.
Today’s elder statesman of the Louisiana oil and gas business was a 17-year-old who hitchhiked across Wisconsin to volunteer for the Marine Corps in World War II.
Now, he’s a two-diploma man, courtesy of his Wisconsin high school which found that Hilliard had not graduated, having left school three months short of his class graduation.
Hillard also earned a correspondence school diploma during his distinguished military service, but Durand High School sent him another.
During the liberation of the Philippines in 1944-45, he flew more than 45 combat missions. A grateful nation recognized his service with the Distinguished Flying Cross and six Bronze Stars.
At 96, the Lafayette businessman has worked for his company and his employees and is a generous contributor to civic causes. But he has also helped to keep alive the memory of World War II veterans and citizens who lived through that era.
Hillard is a former chairman of the board, and still serves on it, at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. It is a remarkable archive of the years when he was a young man, radioman and tailgunner in a Dauntless dive bomber.
America can’t say enough in praise of Hilliard’s generation for their services. But a couple of diplomas is a nice additional touch from a long time ago.