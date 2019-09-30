A rich NFL team owner is charged with soliciting prostitution, and a player for another NFL team wears a headband proclaiming his religious faith.

Which one got fined by the league?

Regular readers of the sports pages already know the answer.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was charged with soliciting prostitution earlier this year and is still fighting the charges. His public apology about the matter, though vague, suggested that whatever his legal challenge to the charges, he knows he messed up big time.

“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

The NFL, for the most part, has looked the other way regarding Kraft’s misconduct — the moral equivalent of the no-calls for which the league is infamous.

Meanwhile, league officials quickly fined Saints linebacker Demario Davis thousands of dollars for wearing a headband on the gridiron labeled, “Man of God.” The league said personal messages on uniforms violate its rules.

The league can be expected to enforce reasonable policies about what players can wear during a game. But in turning a blind eye to Kraft’s lapses as it goes after a player for celebrating his faith, the NFL is telling its fans what its priorities are.

We wouldn’t be surprised if some of them decide to tune out.