Around here. you’re never far from a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen.
And the popular fried chicken franchise has become a worldwide market leader. Popeye’s outlets dot the globe, from Saigon to Sacramento.
So how to explain that absence of Popeye’s in London?
What a shabby way to treat our BFF foreign ally. It’s hard to imagine an oversight like this could have happened if Roosevelt and Churchill were still around.
Good to know, the alliance has been saved and Popeye’s is now open for business in London’s Westfield Stratford City mall, Europe’s largest.
Crowds and long lines followed, and Popeye’s seems to be the biggest thing to hit the kingdom since the Beatles.
All has gone well, and the Brits look like they welcome a break from the dullness of their conventional cuisine.
But there is some confusion over the one Al Copeland delicacy: the Popeye’s biscuit.
It turns out what we call a biscuit is to Britons a cookie, a sign that we have drifted apart in our common language since the Great Divorce of 1776.
Popeye’s held firm and figured the British would catch on eventually, which they have.
The British are our friends, and we should do all we can to improve their lot by adding Louisiana spice to their cuisine, their language and their culture.
Perhaps someday they’ll abandon soccer, that dull game they call football, and learn to love the real thing.