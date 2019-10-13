The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat experienced in Saturday’s primary election was only the beginning.
Yes, some races remain unsettled, but a significant number of offices were filled in the primary. The Nov. 14 runoff is hardly a sideshow, but particularly for incumbent members of the Legislature, generally nominal opposition was met and overcome in this election. Some members coasted back in unopposed.
Because of term limits, open seats in the state House and Senate provoked some runoffs, as the lack of an incumbent member tends to draw more candidates.
But for the next four-year term, there were a lot of winners in this year’s primary who now face the realities of government, not just politics.
We suggest that the newly elected learn to tell the difference, and fast.
There’s a helpful primer on the tough issues facing our state in the reports compiled in Reset Louisiana. It’s a collaboration of experts on various subjects from the Council for a Better Louisiana, the Public Affairs Research Council and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.
They outline the state’s continuing challenges and urge that the new officeholders in 2020 — that’s you, winners from Saturday — be bold in tackling them.
From pension funds without enough money, to roads and bridges without enough money, to film tax credits with too much money and not much to show for it, Louisiana is not where we want it to be on a variety of fronts.
Even with significantly low unemployment and a growing jobs base, Louisiana fails to benefit as much as it should from a growing national economy. Part of that is an inefficient and unreliable tax system, difficult to change because of politics but hobbling to government – the province that Saturday’s winners will soon inhabit.
Whether it’s the potential for a correction in the stock market – the current expansion is the longest on record – or even a national recession abetted by trade wars and instability emanating from Washington, money for important state priorities might be much more difficult to come by in the next four years. Perhaps soon in the next four years.
Congratulations, winners. You have to do better than your predecessors, a lot better. Perhaps really soon.