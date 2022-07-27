Despite any personal or political embarrassment, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has set a good example. Instead of burying his problems as so many do, he took action.
Circumstances that convinced Guillory to seek inpatient treatment at a rehabilitation facility for issues related to alcohol and post-traumatic stress disorder are known in general, courtesy of a statement released Monday by his spokesperson. He promised greater detail about his situation after he completes a 21-day program — Guillory entered a facility last weekend — and his constituents will be eager to hear from him when he returns to his job.
Regardless of those circumstances, though, Guillory appears to have acted responsibly by seeking help when he was convinced that he needed it.
That was no easy step for the mayor-president, 39, who conceded as much in his issued statement.
“Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it,” he said.
But personal problems have apparently mounted, in that Guillory said he has relied on alcohol to “ease” pains brought on by, among other things, post-traumatic stress disorder that may be linked to his military service, including time in Iraq in 2005.
That Guillory is seeking help on both PTSD and alcohol dependency may be the most effective approach. Associate Professor Michael J. McDermott of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who has worked with military veterans who’ve suffered alcohol and trauma problems, said PTSD in patients often leads to substance abuse, including alcohol dependence, and treating both simultaneously is “the gold standard” for care.
“If PTSD causes someone to drink,” McDermott said, treating alcoholism helps but does not necessarily get to underlying psychological symptoms.
All people of good will should hope that Guillory can complete treatment successfully, and find peace with his family and in his public life.