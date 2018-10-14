In today's politically divided nation, it's good to see that Republicans and Democrats can still respond to what many ordinary consumers see as an abuse: "gag clauses" in contracts for pharmacies.
The contracts made through insurance companies are with pharmacy benefit managers, a handful of national middlemen who supervise distribution and purchase of prescription drugs. Sometimes, the contracts with pharmacists prohibit telling a customer that the drug is cheaper if paid in cash, instead of through the insurance policy. While the insurance company would probably like to see a customer pay with cash, the pharmacy benefit company doesn't get paid if the prescription is not filled through its system.
It's a perverse incentive, with the system sometimes hurting consumers.
In a medical system in which the patient often feels powerless, at least at the pharmacy Americans might believe themselves in charge of buying a drug — because the pharmacist should be working for the customer's interest.
Not so: Pharmacy benefit managers get more money for prescriptions filled through their insurance clients, not those paid for in cash. The gag clauses are intended to prevent a pharmacist from telling patients that a specific drug could cost less if the insurance policy were bypassed.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, calls the practice of gag clauses "egregious," resulting in customers needlessly overpaying for some drugs which are cheaper when bought in cash.
A physician and member of the Senate's health committee, Cassidy worked across party lines to introduce and ultimately see to passage two bipartisan bills to end gag clauses. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bills into law.
The Congress is following the in the footsteps of many legislatures, including Louisiana's. In May, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill by state Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Marksville, forbidding gag clauses that inhibit the common and sensible interactions of pharmacists with their customers.
Pharmacists in the state told the Legislature that they often sell drugs that would be cheaper out-of-pocket than through a pharmacy benefit plan.
This is a welcome and bipartisan cause. “Gag clauses take the power away from patients and forces them to pay more. Eliminating gag clauses lets patients know the true cost of drugs and save money," Cassidy said.
Still, it is important to remember that transparency in pricing may save money in some instances, but the realities are that pharmacy benefit managers became a big national business because of rising costs of drugs. It is that overarching problem that caused insurers to look for ways to regularize the distribution of drugs under prescriptions that individuals' insurance premiums ultimately pay for.
Eliminating gag clauses is a good step, but it is hardly the comprehensive solution to drug pricing in the country, much less in Louisiana.