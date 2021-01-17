Ten months into a pandemic that has cost too many lives and forced frustrating restrictions on our daily activities, one grim warning can sound like the next. Even so, the tone that Gov. John Bel Edwards took during his most recent update was stern enough to get anyone’s attention.
There has never been as much COVID-19 in Louisiana as there is right now, Edwards and one of his top health officials said. Test positivity is topping 10%, and there are more hospitalizations than during either previous spike. There’s also no indication that the current surge has peaked.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, who heads the coronavirus response for the state Department of Health, said many patients are telling their doctors that they think they were exposed at informal gatherings. One of the saddest things they see, he said, is “when a family does not really internalize the risk until their loved one is in the ICU bed. It’s really heartbreaking.“
The bottom line, Edwards said, is that “the state remains in a precarious place. ... It is time to buckle down.”
He’s right. Nobody wants to live this way, but letting the virus spread puts the state in danger of having its resources overwhelmed, and will cost more lives.
And so Edwards announced he was extending restrictions, limiting most businesses to 50% capacity, and banning indoor service at bars. He urged employers to let their employees work remotely, if possible, and alternated between sharply scolding residents who aren’t following the rules and appealing to them, once again, to be good neighbors.
It’s a message that’s being echoed by leaders at the local level. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell kicked off the new year by toughening restrictions amid a surge of new cases. Businesses are now limited to 25% of their pre-pandemic indoors capacity, and gatherings larger than a single typical household are banned.
“We have been repeating the same message for 10 months; nothing's changed. We've seen progress when people heed the message and the warnings, and we've also seen impacts when they don't,” she said.
Baton Rouge may not be far behind. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome warned Thursday that she could impose new limits if residents don’t do a better job of complying, and said she’s ready to send police in to break up large gatherings.
The winter surge was long predicted, with cold weather pushing people indoors, holidays tempting family and friends to gather, concern over the economic hit businesses are absorbing, and understandable fatigue.
The good news is that vaccines are slowly being rolled out and the incoming presidential administration is promising a 100-day push to beat the virus back. So help is on the way, just not quite yet for most people.
Until then, we, like Edwards, will say it one more time: Wear masks, keep social distancing, avoid crowds. Be vigilant, and try to be patient. Times are tough, but there is an end in sight.