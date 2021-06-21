If there’s a room where a bipartisan infrastructure deal can still happen, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is in it.
That’s good news for his constituents, whose interests he’s representing in trying to land a deal for the federal government to make a massive investment in the country’s dilapidated infrastructure, despite a harsh partisan divide over how much to spend and how to define the term in the first place.
Cassidy is on the Republican side, which also includes quite a few senators who are unlikely to support any package proposed by Democratic President Joe Biden. In the opposite corner is a razor-thin Democratic majority that’s shown its willingness to go it alone rather than negotiate its ambitions down.
Despite the headwinds, there’s value in trying to find areas of agreement. A bipartisan infrastructure bill would create buy-in from a wide swath of the country, both ideologically and geographically. And it would give states represented by members of both parties meaningful input into what goes into the bill.
We think there’s a lot to like in what Cassidy is selling.
The framework being pursued by an expending coalition of Republican and Democratic senators would cost $1.2 trillion, with $579 billion in new spending. That’s a huge price tag but is far less than Biden’s current offer. It would draw on unspent pandemic relief money, but not rely on a corporate tax increase, as Biden has proposed. The framework does not call for an immediate increase in the federal gas tax but would allow for it to grow in line with inflation.
The biggest line item in the proposal is roads and bridges. Louisiana certainly has “pent up demand” there, as Cassidy put it during a news conference in which he reeled off major projects, from new bridges in Lake Charles and Baton Rouge to an extended I-49 and a widened I-12.
He also highlighted parts of the plan that would address Louisiana-specific needs such as “resiliency” for the coast and against flooding. In the proposal too is funding for energy technology, which Cassidy said could mean money to build on the state’s “core competency.” Pipeline builders, for example, might provide supplies for carbon sequestration to lower the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and the use of that technology here could attract new investment.
All in all, the plan includes “good things for Louisiana, good things for the country, good things for the world,” he said.
That hardly makes it a done deal. Democrats may yet retreat to their own corner and pass a party-line bill through the reconciliation process, which would enable them to avoid a filibuster but rob the country of truly broad support for an urgent national priority.
There does, though, appear to be momentum to keep trying. Early last week, Cassidy announced a group of ten senators who’d agreed to the framework, half Republican and half Democrat. By Wednesday the group had more than doubled in size to 21, and remained evenly split by party.
This is difficult work, building coalitions and crafting compromise, far more tedious than simply digging in, or going on television and cracking jokes.
But it’s the real, meaningful work of government, and we’re glad to see that one of Louisiana senators is committed to doing it.