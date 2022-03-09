Since Edwin Edwards’ death last summer, Louisianans have had time to ponder the legacy of our history-making four-term governor.
Edwards was a bundle of contradictions: Courteous but conniving, magnanimous but mercenary, visionary but vindictive.
He spent 16 years in the Governor’s Mansion and eight in federal prison.
Edwards dominated the political landscape for a generation, and we’ll leave it to others to balance his contributions against his underlying crookedness. But now is not the time for Louisiana to venerate Edwin Edwards.
Unfortunately, a bill filed for next week’s legislative session would do just that: renaming the Mississippi River bridges in New Orleans after the former governor.
HB 132, filed by state Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, would “redesignate the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans as the ‘Edwin W. Edwards Connection.’”
It has been three decades since Edwards won an election in Louisiana, two decades since he was convicted of racketeering, and a decade since he was released from federal prison.
Yet the view that our state is corrupt still haunts us, undermines our opportunities, and forces us to fight harder when we ask for help after natural disasters.
It makes no sense to nourish that perception by renaming the most prominent bridge in our most prominent city after Edwin Edwards.
Schexnayder and Green ought to know better, and legislators should vote against this bill.
It’s important.